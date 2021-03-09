880 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.
On Tuesday, the governor said a record 127,110 Kentuckians were vaccinated during the past week, breaking the previous record of 112,428 vaccinations set the week before.
“We are really ramping up to meet the moment and we are going to achieve this goal the president set of having a vaccine available for any Kentucky adult who wants one by the end of May,” Governor Beshear said.
The governor also said the state’s positivity rate dropped to 3.94 percent, the lowest rate since September 21.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 880 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths on Tuesday.
Currently, there are 551 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 147 are in the ICU and 81 are on ventilators.
