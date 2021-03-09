Garden industry booming amidst COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The garden industry is booming as people try to find activities while staying home during the pandemic.
This has been one of busiest years for plant shops.
However, plant companies are now having trouble keeping up with the spike in demand.
“Believe it or not, it’s kind of been crazy here,” said Joe Touchette, the Horticulturist at Plants Plus in Cape Girardeau.
He said within the last year their regulars have continued to come in, along with a wave of new customers.
“It seems like we’ve been about twice as busy as normal,” said Touchette.
He explained the boost in clientele was a shock to them and major plant crop companies.
“It’s a struggle to keep up with all the plants that we would like to have,” said Touchette.
He said a lot of people are getting into gardening for the first time, while they were stuck at home.
“You sit at home and you look around, you start thinking well what can I do around here? Or what does the place need?” said Touchette.
The demand for plants, flowers and other garden supplies have now increased.
“I have seen prices go up a little bit with our companies that we purchase from,” said Tiffany Burton, owner of Plants Plus.
She said the success during the pandemic was a pleasant surprise, but it also led to a shortage in inventory.
“Some things that may have been plentiful at one point we’ve seen kind of a slowdown in being able to get out hands on them,” said Burton.
Touchette said a lot of growers didn’t see this coming, and grow a certain number of plants.
They are now starting crops to sell later this year and into 2022.
“Hopefully they will get caught up and it’ll be back to normal,” said Touchette.
Burton said they plan to have more flowers and plants within the next month.
