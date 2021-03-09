Fraud investigation leads to arrest in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One man has been arrested following a fraud investigation in McCracken County.
On Saturday, December 26, 2020, a local resident reported that their vehicle had been broken into and items containing banking information may have been compromised.
On Monday, January 4, 2021, detectives learned that the victim was experiencing unusual activity with their banking account and began investigating.
Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that duplicate checks had been obtained in the victim’s name, using the same banking information that was compromised.
The investigation showed that these duplicated checks had been passed at least three local businesses before the account could be froze.
With the cooperation of these local businesses, along with various video sources, detectives were able to identify 23-year-old Michael Abbage as the suspect in the case.
An arrest warrant was obtained and Abbage was arrested on Thursday, March 4.
He was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
He was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception under $500.
