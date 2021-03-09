First Alert: Temps fall slightly overnight, cloudy and breezy weather expected Wednesday

(KFVS) - It was a warm and windy day across the Heartland with many areas approaching 70 degrees with sunshine this afternoon.
Clouds will increase across the area this evening helping to keep temperatures very mild over night.
Readings will lowly fall into upper 50s with lows by morning in the middle 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and very breezy.
There will be a slight chance for a sprinkle but most areas will remain dry.
Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with southwesterly winds around 25 miles per hour, gusting at times up to 40 miles per hour.
Thursday will remain mostly cloudy and breezy.
A cold front will approach the area.
We will likely see showers and thunderstorms develop along this front.
A few of these storms could produce very gusty winds.
Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
