Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec. Dept. looking to fill 50-100 job openings for spring, summer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill 50 to 100 job openings for the spring and summer seasons.
On Thursday, department will hold a job fair to help fill positions in the Aquatics Division, Cape SportsPlex, Shawnee Park Sports Complex and other facilities.
Recreation Supervisor Chris Eastridge said this is an excellent opportunity for someone looking for a job.
“It’s a great second job, it’s a great first job,” Eastridge said. “You get to work with like-minded people; help the community out. Everybody is into fitness at this time, health and well-being. You get to play a part in that. So yeah, it’s a great opportunity.”
The job fair for part-time and seasonal opportunities is scheduled for Thursday, March 11 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
If you miss this opportunity, you can always go by the A.C. Brase Arena building to pick up an application.
