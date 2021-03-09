Bomb squad removed explosives found in Christian Co., Ky. barn

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad helped remove some explosives found in a barn on Sunday, March 7.
According to police, at around 2:30 p.m. they were called to a rural area of Christian County where a man found explosives in a barn.
Officers said a man acquired the property from his father and was cleaning out a barn when he found the explosives and blasting caps.
The bomb squad removed the items and “rendered them safe.”
Police Chief Brian Laird said it wasn’t uncommon for people to find old explosives while cleaning out family properties.
“These items tend to become unstable with age, so the best thing to do is don’t touch them and call your local law enforcement agency,” he said.
The bomb squad was requested by Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. They were assisted by the Christian County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Paducah police, their department’s bomb squad is one of only five in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. They respond to calls for assistance in 13 counties.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.