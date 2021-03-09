43 active COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 9.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female: one pre-teen and one in her seventies
- Male: one pre-teen and one in his twenties
Currently, 43 active cases are being managed.
To date, there have been 4,691 cases in the county, including 68 related deaths.
Two individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,580 individuals.
