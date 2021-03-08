Women’s suffrage exhibit now open at Riverside Regional Library

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - An exhibit on women’s suffrage is now open at Riverside Regional Library in Altenburg, Missouri.
Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment on August 17, 2020 and explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today.
“We’re thrilled to be hosting this exhibit. With this month being Women’s History Month, the exhibit is an excellent way to discovery how the women’s suffrage movement impacted our country’s history,” states Altenburg Branch Manager Eunice Schlichting.
The crusade for women’s suffrage is one of the longest reform movements in American history.
The exhibit seeks to expand visitors’ understanding of the suffrage movement in the United States.
The poster exhibition addresses women’s political activism, explores the racism that challenged universal suffrage, and documents the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment which prohibits the government from denying U.S. citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex.
It also touches upon the suffrage movement’s relevance to current conversations on voting and voting rights across America.
Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.
