Woman, 3 children injured in crash on Norris City Rd. at Ill. Rte. 142 in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman and three children were injured in a crash on Norris City Road at Illinois Route 142 on Sunday night, March 7.
According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation showed a 2019 red Nissan was going westbound on Norris City Road approaching Illinois Route 142.
Troopers say the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed Illinois Route 142 and then hit a ditch.
The driver, a 32-year-old woman, and three children, ages 10, 12 and 13, were taken to an area hospital with reportedly minor injuries. A 39-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was reportedly uninjured.
Troopers say the woman was cited for disobeying a stop sign while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle. The passenger was arrested on a felony warrant out of Indiana.
