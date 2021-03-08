Whiskey aged in barge on river in Ballard County, Ky.

“The great part about aging bourbon on the river is, really, the science behind it on the river,” Ingram said. “You get a lot of motion, so these barrels in here are constantly in motion, which causes the whiskey to churn. It works differently with wood than your traditional brick houses in Kentucky, for instance. And then the humidity keeps these barrels moist, keeps that sugar from really crystallized and keeps it good and wet so the whiskey is able to penetrate deep into the wood and work with this real act of sugar to pull out some great flavors.”