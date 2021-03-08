Weather conditions more favorable for fires

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - We are in a stretch of weather in the Heartland where we are seeing winds pick up and weather conditions become more favorable for fires to get out of control.
We talked with Jackson Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Sean Mitchell who said increased temperatures, humidity dropping and winds make it a little concerning that burning something might turn into a fire that spreads.
Mitchell said to use your best judgement when burning something.
“I would recommend at least checking with your fire district, check with the county and make sure there’s no burn ordinance at the time,” Mitchell said. “Be cautious on what you’re going to burn. If you have a water source that’s available like a garden hose or something like that close to it in case it does get out of control.”
Mitchell wanted to remind the public that if you are burning something and it does go into a neighboring property and catches something on fire that you could be liable for those damages.
In Illinois, the Franklin County Emergency Management said on Monday a burn ban order was issued for the county due to an elevated fire danger.
Residents were asked to not burn until Wednesday, March 10 at 6 p.m.
