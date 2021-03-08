Union City Fire Department visits UCES students

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Members of the Union City Fire Department paid a visit to Union City Elementary School on Monday, March 8.
The department taught the Pre-K students about what the students should do in case of emergencies.
The students listened intently to instructions given by several firefighters and were offered safety tips to use at home in the event a fire breaks out.
They also received an up-close look at regulation firefighters’ gear and were treated to an inside viewing of a firetruck brought to campus for demonstration.
