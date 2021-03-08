Single-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments available with Jackson Co. Health Dept.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is offering some Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The single-dose vaccine will be Monday, March 8 through Wednesday, March 10 at the Banterra Center site, and Tuesday, March 9 through Wednesday, March 10 at the Carbondale Civic Center site.
Only those who are currently eligible for vaccination under the state vaccination plan may make an appointment.
Eligible people are Illinois residents, who by age, occupation or health condition qualify in the following categories:
- Phase 1a - healthcare workers, long-term care residents
- Phase 1b - person 65 years of age and older; “frontline” essential workers, including first responders, K-12 educators, daycare workers, agriculture production, manufacturing workers, public transit and grocery store workers
- Phase 1b+ - persons age 16-64 with certain underlying health conditions including cancer, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease, pregnancy, obesity, smoker and immunosuppressed individuals
You can click here to visit the health department’s website to book an appointment.
Those who have trouble making an appointment online can call JCHD (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 684-3143 and a staff member will help make an appointment.
