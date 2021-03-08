Sikeston schools prepare for Mo. Read-In Day

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston teachers are preparing to celebrate Missouri Read-In Day on Friday, March 12.
Read-in day is dedicated to promoting the need for improving reading skills for young students.
“We have about 1,800 students that we need books for,” Sikeston schools Reading Coach Katie Jenkins said.
She said her goal is to inspire children to love reading.
“I came across an email about Missouri Read-In day and I thought maybe we could go really big with this in our district and have some fun that day and make it a full day of reading,” Jenkins said.
She’s working with teachers to do engaging activities in the classroom.
“I created just a huge list of activities they can choose from and they’re all doing that in their own way,” she said.
Jenkins said the pandemic is affecting some of the younger students’ reading scores.
“Those that have been out of school, the scores tend to be a little bit lower because they haven’t had that first introduction to reading,” she said.
That’s another reason why she feels bringing attention to reading proficiency can benefit the students.
The Sikeston Public Schools Foundation non-profit is helping to make this day of celebration possible.
“We want to partner with all of our schools in our district in any way that we can,” Executive Director Rhea Boyce said.
Her goal is to help students succeed.
“That’s what the foundation is here for,” she said.
She hoped to do this project again next year. You can find ways to donate books or money on the Sikeston Public Schools Foundation Facebook Page.
