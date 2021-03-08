SEMO adds more COVID-19 restrictions to football games

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO football kicked off their home opener against Murray State, with added COVID-19 restrictions for fans to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“I think for the community they are looking for this,” said Brady Barke, the Director of Athletics at Southeast Missouri State.
He said, since the start of the school year, athletes and coaches take daily COVID-19 symptom screenings and coronavirus tests multiple times a week. Now, they’re working to make it a safe environment for fans as well.
“Face covering are required as they navigate throughout the stadium, and making sure that we have hand sanitizer stations available,” said Barke.
Barke stated that this season there’s limited seating at games with about 25 to 30 percent capacity.
However, he said it’s difficult to keep track of everyone who enters and asks fans take precautions to keep themselves and others safe.
“Asking people that if they are experiencing any symptoms that they tune in online or on ESPN+ and take in the game that way, as supposed to coming and putting others at risk,” said Barke.
Parents at the game said they don’t mind the restrictions, and are happy to see the players finally on the field.
“The way they have it set up, you can’t sit by other people, we have to wear our masks, and its outside so I’m fine with that, I’m comfortable.” said Karee Laux.
“I’m just excited that they’re having it and that we’re actually having fans, because we traveled a long way to see” said Marisa Bullock.
Others explained they’re excited to see everyone together in one place.
“I was just lucky they were able to have a season. It’s good for these student athletes, it’s good for the school, and it’s good for the students to come out and be able to support,” said Brady O’Neill.
Barke said the restrictions will give people the chance to get out and enjoy one another.
“People can get that sense of normalcy and come out and support what is a really good program,” said Barke.
Barke said they are offering limited concessions.
Next Sunday SEMO plays Austin Peay.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.