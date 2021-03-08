Progress being made on plans for new U.S. 51 bridge from Cairo to Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - Progress is being made on the new Ohio River Bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe on U.S. 51.
Currently, highway engineers are doing much of the prep-work on the span.
Traffic has been open to both lanes since fall 2020, but many are wondering when a new bridge will officially be built. Well, that answer may come with some time.
“We do have a preferred alternate, which we think is about 90 percent firm,” said Keith Todd, PIO for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1.
He said minor issues are just below the river’s surface and can potentially stand in the way of the on-going project.
“For instance, one of the things we’ve identified there are a couple of sunken, historic, sunken tow boats that are out there in the river, but they are not within the parameters of the proffered alternate, so we don’t think there’s a probable there,” said Todd.
He said the design engineers are looking for that alternate route, but currently crews are geo-tech drilling, examining the subsoil.
However, those crews will not be back on site until the flood waters recede.
So you may be thinking, what’s next then?
“Right now we’re still in the preliminary design process, and where we’re looking at a variety of engineering, and geological factors that may play into the construction of the new bridge,” Todd said.
Motorists may not notice those changes for a while.
“Based on what we’re seeing right now, the earliest that we could start on a new bridge would probably be sometime in 2025 and 2026,” said Todd.
But he understood how some people may be frustrated.
“I know a lot people think, ‘oh, they’re doing all this engineering work and they should be ready to start a new bridge pretty soon,’ but very often it takes eight or 10 years of planning to get to a point of building a bridge, particularly one of this size,” Todd said.
He also said once the final design phase of the bridge is finalized, it will take three years or more to build due to its size.
Viewers are also encouraged to check out more detailed plans, which can be found on the Kentucky District Transportation Cabinet 1 website.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.