Program to give away more than 600 youth-sized dresses to southern Ill. families in need

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A program will give away more than 600 youth-sized dresses to families in need in southern Illinois.
Senator Dale Fowler teamed up with the following local organizations for the program:
- Caritas Family Solutions, 10286 Fleming Road in Carterville, 618-985-2000
- Foster Family Resource Center, 695 North Giant City Road in Carbondale, 618-529-5558
- Lutheran Social Services, 1616 West Main Street in Marion, 618-997-9196
- The Night’s Shield Children Center, 301 East Garland Street in West Frankfort, 618-932-6400
- United Way of Southern Illinois, 1800 West Boulevard Street in Marion, 618-997-7744
He said he received the dresses courtesy of Joy Casino, a 97-year-old Florida resident, who has sewn more than 10,000 dresses over the past decade to provide clothing to children all over the world.
“Joy’s talent and generous donations have helped those in need for years, and I am honored to be able to help spread her kindness to children who may otherwise go without in southern Illinois,” said Senator Fowler. “With the Easter holiday just around the corner, we want to be able to get the word out about this availability of these beautiful dresses and help as many families as possible.”
The dress sizes range from 6 months to girls size 12.
Each group in the program will have more than 100 dresses available at their facility.
Distribution will depend on each organizations’ preferences and procedures. If you’re interested in receiving a free dress, you can call the nearest facility to you for more information.
Sen. Fowler said the Arise Veterans Foundation helped coordinate the delivery of the dresses to his district.
“This distribution program would not have been possible without the assistance of the Arise Veterans Foundation who helped ensure the dresses made their way from Florida to Southern Illinois,” he said.
