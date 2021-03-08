Perry Co., Ill. man charged with possession of child pornography

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Perry County, Illinois man was charged with possessing child pornography.
Investigators conducted a search of a residence on Wednesday, March 3, in the 300 block of Center Street in Cutler.
Timothy E. Hedrick, 40, was arrested after officials discovered evidence of alleged child pornography.
Hedrick was charged in Perry County Circuit Court with five counts of possession of child pornography on Monday, March 8.
He could face up to seven years in prison.
His bond was set at $200,000.
The cases was investigated by Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the Perry County Drug Task Force.
“Child pornography leaves victims and their families with lifelong scars,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “My office is committed to working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and local law enforcement to track down and stop the individuals who perpetuate these horrible crimes.”
