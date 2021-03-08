25 percent of Ky. adults have received the COVID-19 vaccine

“This is the exact type of trajectory we want to see as we are vaccinating people,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is in many ways a race against time against the variants. If we can continue that downward trajectory while increasing the number of people vaccinated, we can hopefully get to the end of this thing sooner rather than later. The President has made a promise that all adults who want to be vaccinated will be able to get their first shot by at least the end of May.”