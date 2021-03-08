25 percent of Ky. adults have received the COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, March 8, Gov. Beshear announced 834,130 Kentuckians – 25 percent of Kentucky adults – have now received at least one dose of one of three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.
You can watch his daily update below.
Beshear also announced Kentucky has now seen eight straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases.
Monday’s COVID-19 report includes the lowest number of new cases since September 14.
“This is the exact type of trajectory we want to see as we are vaccinating people,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is in many ways a race against time against the variants. If we can continue that downward trajectory while increasing the number of people vaccinated, we can hopefully get to the end of this thing sooner rather than later. The President has made a promise that all adults who want to be vaccinated will be able to get their first shot by at least the end of May.”
As of 4 p.m. Monday, March 8, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 331
New deaths: 10
Positivity rate: 4.06 percent
Total deaths: 4,829
Currently hospitalized: 539
Currently in ICU: 161
Currently on ventilator: 82
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.