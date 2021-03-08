3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 8.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female: one teen, one in her twenties, one in her thirties, and one in her fifties
- Male: three in their twenties, one in his fifties, and one in his nineties
Currently, 41 active cases are being managed.
To date, there have been 4,687 cases in the county, including 68 related deaths.
Nine individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,578 individuals.
