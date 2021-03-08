18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 18 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday, March 8.
The health department said the patient that passed away was a man in his 80s.
The new positive cases include:
- Females - two girls under the age of 17, two women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s and one woman in her 80s.
- Males - two boys under the age of six, one boy under the age of 13, two men in their 20s, one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s, two men in their 60s and one man in his 80s.
A summary of the total cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 43
- Released from isolation - 3,098
- Deaths - 61
- Total cases - 3,202
