1,182 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. on Mon.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,182 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, March 8, including five additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,199,517 cases, including 20,767 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,178 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 266 patients were in the ICU and 118 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 18,679,826 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate from March 1-7 was 2.8 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 3,824,675 vaccine doses were delivered to providers in Illinois. In addition, about 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,268,375.
A total of 3,387,778 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 347,915 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,135 doses. On Sunday, IDPH reported 29,564 doses were administered in Illinois.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.