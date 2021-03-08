Motorcyclist killed in crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious crash involving a motorcyclist in Wayne County, Missouri on Sunday afternoon, March 7.
The crash happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Route V, just five miles southeast of Piedmont.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Randy S. Tipton, of Hiram, was traveling westbound when his 2009 Honda Shadow went off the right side of the road and hit a concrete bridge support.
Tipton was flown to a hospital in Farmington and passed away shortly after arriving.
MSHP reports Tipton was wearing a helmet.
