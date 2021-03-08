More snake sightings possible with spring-like weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With warmer weather lately, you may see some snakes starting to poke out their heads.
Before you spruce up your garden, know there might be snakes and other critters underneath any leaves or other areas where they can hide.
“As we go to clear out that garden supply in the springtime, we may uncover a few of those which are still fully not woken up yet. So they use those leaves as insulation,” Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist Alex Holmes said.
Holmes also said these snakes play an important role in our habitat.
“Snakes do an important job in helping to keep down pest populations and reduce deer diseases, for example, by having fewer mice and other rodents spread some of those diseases, such as lime disease around in our habitat,” Holmes said.
Holmes said knowing the species of snake you are looking at is important as well so you are familiar with which ones are venomous or not.
He said if you have any questions, you can always visit their website or call your local nature center if you are curious.
