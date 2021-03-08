Mo. adds county-level antigen test data to online dashboard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added county-level antigen test data to its online public health dashboard.
You can click here to see the county-level data on the dashboard.
In addition to probable cases for each county, the county-level data on the dashboard is also showing tests and positivity rate. The data is broken out by PCR/confirmed and antigen/probable.
In fall 2020, DHSS started reporting statewide numbers of reported negative and positive antigen tests.
According to DHSS, it will follow the guidance of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This guidance is affirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which indicated that someone who has a positive antigen test for COVID-19 should be considered a probable case rather than a confirmed.
The department said lab-based PCR tests continue to be the primary system for testing throughout the COVID-19 response.
Since summer 2020, antigen testing has significantly increased in availability and use.
Like PCR testing, antigen testing is used to determine whether someone is actively infected with COVID-19, but these tests can generate results much quicker and do not require lab processing.
Both probable and confirmed cases receive the same level of case investigation and follow-up, according to DHSS.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.