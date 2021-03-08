5 men arrested in human trafficking investigation in Obion Co., Tenn.

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - An undercover human trafficking investigation in western Tennessee led to the arrest of five men.
Lewis R. Harris, 52, of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Kevin L. Jackson, 31, of Paducah, Ky., was charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act.
Abraham M. Labastida, 28, of Murray, Ky., was charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act.
Shannon L. Palmer, 44, of Union City, Tenn., was charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act.
Eddie R. Robbins, 54, of Paris, Tenn., was charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession with the intent to manufacture, deliver or sell.
All five were booked into the Obion County Jail. Their bond was set at $10,000 each.
The two-day investigation began on March 5.
The incident was investigated by the special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the Union City Police Department and the 27th District Attorney General’s Office
