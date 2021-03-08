Last Few Days Of Sunshine & Dry Weather

Calm weather conditions with morning with temperatures ranging from the low 30s in southern Illinois to the low 40s in southeast Missouri. This Monday will be mostly sunny with moderate winds out of the south, gusts up to 20-25mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Additional clouds move in tonight bringing mostly cloudy skies, but dry on Tuesday. Southerly winds increasing on Tuesday with gusts up to 30mph. High temps on Tuesday in the upper 60s. The trend of increasing cloud cover and stronger winds pick up again on Wednesday. Winds will be up to 35mph on Wednesday. There could be a few light showers possible Wednesday.
Heading from Thursday through next week Monday, two rounds of rain/storms will take over. Rain over this long period of time could lead to flooding which we will monitor based on timing and heaviest areas to see rainfall. In addition, we will monitor for potential strong storms near the end of the week.
Enjoy today and tomorrow before many days of clouds and rain take over.
-Lisa
