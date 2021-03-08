1 injured in early morning fire

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments battled an early morning fire in Chaffee on Monday, March 8.
Crews were called at approximately 1:45 a.m. to a mobile home fire at trailer park on Sherry Lynn Lane.
According to Chaffee Fire Chief Sam Glency, it’s not clear how many people were living in the home, but one person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and burns to their hands.
The home is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation, but the State Fire Marshal will likely not be called in to investigate.
Chief Glency believes the fire started in a bedroom.
Delta, Oran and Scott City Fire Departments also responded to the fire.
