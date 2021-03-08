IHSA: Spectator attendance increased to 20% venue capacity for outdoor sports

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting, which included both virtual and in-person attendance, on Monday, March 8, 2021.
The Illinois High School Association announced at the meeting that spectator attendance for outdoor sports was raised to 20 percent venue capacity.
This is for schools in regions under Phase 4 in the Restore Illinois plan. Currently, all regions in Illinois are in Phase 4.
According to IHSA, spectator attendance was previously at 50 people.
The change is for outdoor sports only.
Indoor sports under Phase 4 remain at a maximum capacity of 50 spectators.
Some other topics discussed at the meeting included:
- The Board also agreed to approve guidance for IHSA sports that include Baseball, Boys Gymnastics, Boys Tennis, Football, Boys & Girls Lacrosse, Boys & Girls Soccer, Softball, Boys & Girls Track & Field, Boys & Girls Volleyball, and Boys & Girls Water Polo. The sport-by-sport mitigation guidelines follow all IDPH All-Sports Policy Guidelines and will be posted online and shared with coaches and school personnel later this week.
- The Board approved a recommendation to approve dates and parameters for an IHSA State Series in traditional spring sports that include Badminton, Baseball, Softball, Bass Fishing, Boy Gymnastics, Boys Tennis, Boys Volleyball, Girls Soccer, Journalism, Boys & Girls Lacrosse, Boys & Girls Track & Field, and Boys & Girls Water Polo. All tournaments are currently expected to conduct all rounds of competition, including a State Final. Boys Volleyball and Boys & Girls Lacrosse cannot conduct State Finals under current IDPH mitigations, however, the Board approved plans to host State Finals in both sports in hopes that mitigation changes will allow for it by that time. State Final qualifiers in some individual sports may be modified to better meet gathering mitigations. The State Series guidelines will be posted online and shared with coaches and school personnel later this week.
For a full report of the meeting, click here.
