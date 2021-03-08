First Alert: Cool temps expected overnight, breezy winds return Tuesday

(KFVS) - We enjoyed a pleasant afternoon with mostly sunny skies across the Heartland.
We will see a few clouds increase tonight.
Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s.
Tuesday will see morning clouds with mostly sunny clouds late.
It will be breezy with winds gusting up to 25mph at times.
Because of the gusty winds, outdoor burning should be avoided.
Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Wednesday will become mostly cloudy with a few isolated sprinkles possible.
The big story Wednesday will be the strong gusty winds.
Wind speeds will average around 25 miles per hour with a few gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
