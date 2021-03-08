Fire Marshal to investigate fire at business in Alexander County, Ill.

SANDUSKY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews battled an a fire at Mr. A’s Lounge in Sandusky, Illinois on Sunday night, March 7.
Tamms firefighters were called to the business at 9:45 p.m..
According to Tamms Fire Department Captain Williams, no one was in the bar when crews arrived and the building is a total loss.
Tammese Arnold, the owner of the business, said it was “devastating when we found out what happened.”
According to Arnold, the lounge was the last business in the community and had been in her family for 50 years.
She said she was in the process of getting all the licenses switched over to her name after her father, the previous owner, passed away in January.
Arnold had plans to renovate the lounge and rebrand it.
“All we can do now is wait and see what happened, and keep going forward and rebuild,” said Arnold.
The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.
Tamms firefighters were called back to the destroyed business at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, due to flames rekindling.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.