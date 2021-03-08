Farmers to Families announces upcoming food distribution locations

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mobile Markets Farmers to Families announced their upcoming food distribution event locations.
Upcoming locations and dates include:
- Grayville - March 11
- Corinthian Baptist Church – March 13
- Wayne City – April 10
As part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, it was announced on April 17 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) would be exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need.
According to Nat Wellen, Executive Director for United Way of South Central Illinois, the program helps producers, food distributors and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This project is designed to help provide relief to the food supply chain devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wellen said. “This initiative provides relief to farmers and distributors who lost demand for their food products. It provides relief to food banks and other nonprofits by making sure the products are made available already packed in boxes, which reduces the number of volunteers needed to work each event.”
At the food distribution events, families receive a 30-pound box of fresh produce, dairy and meat containing items such as apples, oranges, carrots, onions, potatoes, milk, cheese and chicken.
Depending on inventory of food boxes, regional distributors and local availability, the food box contents may vary from location to location.
To date, the mobile food distribution events have been a success.
The distribution events have helped deliver more than 1,000,000 pounds of food to local community members.
Nearly 20 communities and thousands of families have been served during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on upcoming distributions, contact United Way of South Central Illinois at (618) 242-8000.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.