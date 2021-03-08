Egyptian Health Dept. reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 8.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Females: 1 under the age of 10
o Males: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s
Gallatin County
o Females: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens
White County
o Females: 1 in their 30s
o Males: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,496 lab confirmed positives, including 48 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,712 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 481 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation
