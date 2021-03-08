Egyptian Health Dept. reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | March 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 4:44 PM

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 8.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Females: 1 under the age of 10

o Males: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s

Gallatin County

o Females: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens

White County

o Females: 1 in their 30s

o Males: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,496 lab confirmed positives, including 48 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,712 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 481 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

