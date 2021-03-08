Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry raises money for new building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is raising funds for a brand new food pantry building.
The new building will be used to sever Cape Girardeau County.
So far, $504,000 has been raised by individual donors.
An additional $300,000 is being sought to complete this project.
The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry has been in operation since 2006.
It is one of the largest Food Pantries in Southeast Missouri.
The pantry serves residents of Cape Girardeau County including 640 families; a total of 1,800 individuals every month.
It is staffed by 40-60 volunteers who work both behind the scenes and in distribution to the clients every Tuesday and Saturday except the last full week of the month.
Food is obtained from Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, three local grocery stores, food drives and many private donations.
The food bank distributed 430,000 pounds of food last year.
The current building is cramped and aging.
The food must be stored in three separate locations and items must be unloaded and stacked by hand in multiple areas in each of the three locations.
This is labor intensive and difficult to organize in the small cramped rooms.
The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry will be built near the present Food Pantry, which is situated on the corner of Sprigg and William Streets.
The new building includes 6,000 square feet tripling the space of the current three separate locations, a loading dock to accommodate the Food Pantry’s truck, warehouse space for the walk-in cooler and freezer as well as additional bulk food storage.
It includes sixteen foot ceilings allowing for pallet racks.
The one level building will include an office and client check-in areas that are separate from the food packaging and assembly area.
The new space will help the pantry become more effective in serving those in need.
It will provide a safe working environment for all volunteers and efficient opportunities for additional food procurement.
Those interest can donate here.
You can also send a check to St Mary Cathedral Food Pantry Building Fund c/o St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William Street Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.
