Car window damaged by gunfire in Martin, Tenn.

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - On Saturday, March 6, police received a tip that shots had been fired on Moody St. in Martin.
Police responded to the scene around 6:43 p.m.
Upon arrival, they located a white Toyota Avalon with a gun shot to the driver and passenger side rear glass.
While checking the area officers made contact with a witness who stated that he saw a subject wearing a white shirt running in the area after the gun shots.
Officers were unable to locate anyone matching that description.
Officers canvassed the area for shell casing and damage to buildings but did not find anything.
Officers were also unable to make contact with the victim.
This incident is still under investigation.
