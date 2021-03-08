Why you may still need to wear face coverings after Cape Girardeau Co. health leaders lift mandate

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The mask mandate was lifted in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, March 8, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you can go everywhere without a face covering.
Now, local businesses have the final say on mask-wearing inside their establishment.
“The mask order, which was mandatory within the county that face coverings be warned is no longer mandatory.”
Public Health Director Jane Wernsman said this comes after reviewing the original order where all three metrics: low positivity rate, vaccine accessibility and a treatment regimen had been met.
However, she went on to explain that businesses have the choice of still requiring them.
“Each individual business, entity, store may have their own set of rules and regulations,” she said.
That may include requiring you to wear a mask upon entering.
Doc Cain, the owner of Port Cape, said his establishment will support the new mandate.
“The health department seems to think that it can be voluntary for people. I think that everyone should still do that, but that’s my own personal feeling. But we’re not going to intermix that with our business. Our business is going to accept people with or without masks,” he said.
“As for our restaurant, we as employees are going to be wearing our mask until we get the all-clear,” he continued.
Wernsman said the health department continues to recommend the use of face coverings.
