Union County Museum reopens after winter break

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Museum and the Shop for the Benefit of the Museum in Cobden have reopened after the winter break.
The museum features a variety of exhibits including a collection of Anna pottery, Native American artifacts, local historic documents and more.
President of the Union County Historical Society Patrick Brumleve said they have some new exhibits and are always looking for more items to preserve and display.
“We are always out there looking for things dealing with Union County history, Cobden and Anna-Jonesboro,” Brumleve said. “One of our main goals is to preserve those things because once those things get lost or thrown away, their gone forever.”
He said they’ve seen a lot of people the first weekend which also helps them gain purchases and donations to keep the museum open.
“We’ve had a really excellent weekend,” Brumleve said. “We’ve had a large group come in. We also have a Shop for the Benefit for the Museum that we sell collectibles, glassware and things. That’s what keeps the museum going. We have a large customer base that comes in and they are very loyal to us.”
If you would like to visit the museum, they are open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
