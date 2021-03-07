Sunday First Alert Forecast

As dew points rise and pressure gradients tighten, we’ll get more clouds and more humidity, along with stronger southerly winds, as we go through the week. In fact the mid-week period is shaping up to be mostly cloudy and windy but very mild…with lows in the 50s and highs near 70….but damp. Models continue to bring in rain chances too quickly. Currently it looks like the best chance of significant rain will be next Friday and Saturday. Will have to watch for the threat of heavy rain and strong storms, especially with an upper low approaching on Saturday.