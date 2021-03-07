Missouri National Guard honored at Poplar Bluff event

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri National Guard was honored Saturday night in Poplar Bluff at the PRCA Xtreme Bulls and Bands event.
Robbie Myers with the Butler County Emergency Management Agency said Mayor Robert Smith presented a key to the city to Captain Drew Galluci of the Missouri National Guard.
Myers said this was done to demonstrate the community’s appreciation to the men and women of the Missouri National Guard that have been involved with the mass COVID-19 vaccination events throughout the region.
The Missouri National Guard also participated in the opening ceremony during the singing of the National Anthem of the event.
