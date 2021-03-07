Heartland business donates to local children’s hospitals

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The pandemic has had its financial impact, especially on hospitals, and a Heartland business is giving back in a big way.
“It’s something we can all be proud of,” said Tyler Macke, the owner of Send a Friend in Jackson.
The business provides stuffed animal care packages to children and families.
Usually, these fluffy pals come with a personalized message, but now they are spreading love in more ways than one.
“10 percent of our total net sales go to children’s hospitals and right now we select a new facility every month to receive a donation,” said Macke.
This month’s proceeds will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Hospital, the only comprehensive children’s care facility in Iowa. Helping them to offer the highest level of life saving care they can.
“That totaled too a little over 50,000 dollars for the month of February,” said Macke.
He said he started the give back because he wanted to help bring positivity to others’ lives.
“I mostly just wanted to start a business that we can all feel good about building,” said Macke.
He said, the hospitals that receive these donations are overjoyed, especially with the impact of the pandemic.
“They all work so hard, especially right now during the pandemic, so it’s really good to bring them a smile,” said Macke.
He explained its heartwarming to build a business that can give back.
“It’s just really great to bring those smiles back to the facilities, and to the kids, and to the faculty,” said Macke.
Macke said this week, they donated 750 care packages to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
