First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

This weekend’s warming trend will extend into the upcoming week, but we’ll gradually pick up more wind, clouds and eventually rain as we go through time. In the near-term, tonight will be mainly clear and chilly, though light south winds should keep most of the area a bit above freezing, with the possible exception of some protected valley locations where frost is again possible. Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with slightly warmer daytime temps but also slightly stronger southwest winds. By Tuesday those southwest winds will start to kick up a bit more, and the middle of the week looks to be downright windy.