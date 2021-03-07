First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

This weekend’s warming trend will extend into the upcoming week, but we’ll gradually pick up more wind, clouds and eventually rain as we go through time. In the near-term, tonight will be mainly clear and chilly, though light south winds should keep most of the area a bit above freezing, with the possible exception of some protected valley locations where frost is again possible. Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with slightly warmer daytime temps but also slightly stronger southwest winds. By Tuesday those southwest winds will start to kick up a bit more, and the middle of the week looks to be downright windy.
By mid-week strong southwest flow will bring mild but windy and more humid conditions. This will bring more clouds….and keep overnights above 50. Highs near 70 look pleasant, but it will likely be mostly cloudy, windy and humid….and by about Thursday rain chances will be ramping up. In fact it continues to look like we could get some heavy rains and possible thunder Friday and Saturday….though the timing is not certain just yet. The bottom line- next weekend probably won’t be as nice as this weekend.
