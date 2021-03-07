FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to the day, temps will hit 60 by this afternoon

(KFVS) - A developing southwest breeze will keep it from getting quite as cold tonight, but it will still be clear and chilly with lows mainly in the 30s.
Monday will be mainly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Through the upcoming week it will get windier and cloudier, but will stay very mild.
As dew points rise and pressure gradients tighten, we’ll get more clouds and more humidity, along with stronger southerly winds.
The mid-week period is shaping up to be mostly cloudy and windy with lows in the 50s and highs near 70.
Models continue to bring in rain chances too quickly.
Currently it looks like the best chance of significant rain will be next Friday and Saturday.
Will will watch for the threat of heavy rain and strong storms, especially with an upper low approaching on Saturday.
