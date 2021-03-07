Egyptian Health Dept. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, March 7.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 50s
o Male: 1 in their 40s
White County
o Female: 1 in their 40′s
o Male: 1 in their 40s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,492 lab confirmed positives, including 48 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,709 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 479 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
