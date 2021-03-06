SEMO Collectibles Show brings people to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Collectibles Show brought more than a hundred people to the Eagles building in Cape Girardeau.
People were able to indulge in their interests by buying, selling and trading sports cards, memorabilia, and more.
Tyler Litterest said it bring people together that have a common interest.
“Most of them come in looking for a certain fan favorite that they enjoy, their favorite player,” Litterest said. “They pick up a couple cards here and there and ends up, there happy and we’re happy.”
He said it’s a great chance to find a rare gem but find other memorabilia as well. Just to give an opportunity for people to see what collections people have and build their own.
“It’s nice that other people appreciate them,” Litterest said. “Other people come here and their looking for the same thing I am so they enjoy the cards. The wide varieties that we have. It’s just a good mingle.”
The event was hosted by Foul Pole Sports Cards.
The next SEMO Card & Coin Show is scheduled on May 1 at 9:00 a.m. at the Elks Club in Poplar Bluff.
