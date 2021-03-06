Scott City Elementary teachers exceeding expectations

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott City Elementary School had a celebration on Friday because 100% of their teachers are now Google Certified Educators. The principal there wanted to raise the bar with their teachers which completed 13 rigorous training modules and a 3-hour test, all to help them better educate and serve the kids.
Being Google certified allows teachers to understand the many tech tools and apps offered through Google for use in the classroom.
“When we set our goal that all certified staff at Scott City Elementary (30) would become Google Certified Educators, we wanted to prove not only to ourselves but to our students and families that we were in this 100%,” Scott City Elementary Principal Keisha Panagos said.
She said they were willing to do whatever it takes to provide high levels of learning for all.
“In the midst of a pandemic and all of the uncertainties, it is essential to be confident that we have the skills to navigate online learning platforms,” Panagos said. “Being a Google Certified Educator enabled our staff to gain confidence with digital learning strategies and Google tools. It also increased digital citizenship and digital literacy skills in the classroom.”
She said they are one-on-one in grades second through fourth and have several devices in their primary grades.
“It is vital to be on top of that curve and to have the skills to use the technology to facilitate and inspire student learning and creativity,” Panagos said. “Above all this though the transformation of our staff in going through this journey has brought us even closer as a community of learners. We are fearless in setting our goals and relentless in attaining. We want to model the importance of being a life-long learner and we strive to do that every single day. We want to set the bar high and we want to show our students that no goal is too high if you are fearless and relentless.”
