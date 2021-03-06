Scott City Elementary teachers exceeding expectations

“It is vital to be on top of that curve and to have the skills to use the technology to facilitate and inspire student learning and creativity,” Panagos said. “Above all this though the transformation of our staff in going through this journey has brought us even closer as a community of learners. We are fearless in setting our goals and relentless in attaining. We want to model the importance of being a life-long learner and we strive to do that every single day. We want to set the bar high and we want to show our students that no goal is too high if you are fearless and relentless.”