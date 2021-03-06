Group collects signatures for petition to repeal urban deer hunting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Group of individuals collected signatures to repeal the decision made by Cape Girardeau board members for urban deer hunting.
They want the people of Cape Girardeau to be able to cast their vote on whether or not it should be allowed or not.
They set up tables along Kingshighway and Bertling Street in Cape Girardeau where they saw more than a 100 signatures in just the first few hours.
They are aiming for 2,500 signatures on the petition by March 29.
“The way this proposal is set up is deer can actually end up on someone’s private property, a wounded animal could end up on someone’s private property,” Keith Lear said. “That person is now a member of the hunt whether they want to be or not. This is something that is important enough that it needs to go to a vote. It needs to let the people of Cape decide whether they want to have something like this or not. This shouldn’t be left up to just the city council.”
Lear says the designated land for hunting is too close to some residential areas, especially Delaware park.
“This is the thing, if you’re going to bring private land owners into the hunt because if an animal ends up on their property, they have to decide how it’s killed,” Lear said. “Well they should have a say on whether or not that hunt takes place.”
The four designated hunting areas include Twin Trees, Cape Rock, Fountain Park and Delaware Park.
