First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The week ahead will feature very mild temperatures, but with increasing moisture levels and increasing south winds as the flow aloft becomes strong out of the southwest. By about Wednesday and Thursday it looks like we’ll be mild but windy and humid. Late week will bring an increasing chance of showers and maybe some thunderstorms, although the timing is not certain. Current indications are that the best chance of rain will come Friday and Saturday. There looks to be a chance of thunderstorms and some heavy downpours again, something that we’ll have to monitor through the week.