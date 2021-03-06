First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

We’re getting off to a cold start, but the overall weekend forecast is looking ok….and certainly a lot drier than last weekend. Temps this morning in the 20s and 30s will make it seem more like winter than spring, but by afternoon we should see highs in the low to mid 50s, with fairly light winds. A few clouds early should eventually give way to mostly sunny skies. After another seasonably cold night tonight….Sunday will be a bit warmer, with most areas sneaking above 60° for official highs, with mainly clear skies.
The week ahead will feature very mild temperatures, but with increasing moisture levels and increasing south winds as the flow aloft becomes strong out of the southwest. By about Wednesday and Thursday it looks like we’ll be mild but windy and humid. Late week will bring an increasing chance of showers and maybe some thunderstorms, although the timing is not certain. Current indications are that the best chance of rain will come Friday and Saturday. There looks to be a chance of thunderstorms and some heavy downpours again, something that we’ll have to monitor through the week.
