First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The beginning of next week will be even warmer, with afternoon highs near 70° by Tuesday and Wednesday. However, as we go through the week southerly winds will begin to get stronger, humidity levels will start to creep up, and eventually we’ll get into a wet pattern. Models are still not in agreement on how quickly to move rain into the area, but right now Friday and Saturday are looking like the wettest days. There may eventually be some heavy downpours and strong storms involved, but it is too early to pinpoint any severe weather timing.