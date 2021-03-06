FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, warmer temps arrive this afternoon

(KFVS) - Tonight will be another cold night.
Sunday will be a bit warmer, with most areas sneaking above 60° for official highs, with mainly clear skies.
The week ahead will feature very mild temperatures.
There is a chance of showers and maybe some thunderstorms late in the week.
The best chance of rain will come Friday and Saturday.
There looks to be a chance of thunderstorms and some heavy downpours again.
We will continue to monitor the storm chance throughout the week.
