FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, warmer temps arrive this afternoon

First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 3/6/2021
By Jessica Ladd | March 6, 2021 at 7:02 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 10:28 PM

(KFVS) - Tonight will be another cold night.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, with most areas sneaking above 60° for official highs, with mainly clear skies.

The week ahead will feature very mild temperatures.

There is a chance of showers and maybe some thunderstorms late in the week.

The best chance of rain will come Friday and Saturday.

There looks to be a chance of thunderstorms and some heavy downpours again.

We will continue to monitor the storm chance throughout the week.

