Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | March 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 2:06 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, March 6.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Male: 2 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,488 lab confirmed positives, including 48 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,707 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

Gallatin County has had a total of 479 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

