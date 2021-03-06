Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, March 6.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Male: 2 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,488 lab confirmed positives, including 48 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,707 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
Gallatin County has had a total of 479 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
